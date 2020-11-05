Erweiterte Funktionen
PIVOT TECHNOLOG.SOLUT.NE. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
05.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.11.2020;Das Instrument CA72582B2093 PIVOT TECHNOLOG.SOLUT.NEW EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2020 The instrument CA72582B2093 PIVOT TECHNOLOG.SOLUT.NEW EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,98693 $
|1,9573 $
|0,0296 $
|+1,51%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA72582B2093
|A2DJJB
|1,99 $
|0,0059 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,98693 $
|+1,51%
|04.11.20
|Frankfurt
|1,70 €
|0,00%
|04.11.20
|Stuttgart
|1,65 €
|0,00%
|30.10.20
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.