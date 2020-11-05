Erweiterte Funktionen
Australia and New Zealand Ban. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
05.11.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.11.2020;Das Instrument ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.11.2020 The instrument ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.11.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,89 $
|14,01 $
|-0,12 $
|-0,86%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0525283042
|871495
|18,30 $
|7,98 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|11,50 €
|0,00%
|04.11.20
|Stuttgart
|11,60 €
|0,00%
|04.11.20
|Berlin
|11,90 €
|0,00%
|04.11.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|13,89 $
|-0,86%
|04.11.20
= Realtime
