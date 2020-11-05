DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.11.2020;Das Instrument ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.11.2020 The instrument ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.11.2020