Erweiterte Funktionen



Australia and New Zealand Ban. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




05.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.11.2020;Das Instrument ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.11.2020 The instrument ANB1 US0525283042 A.N.Z. BKG GRP ADR 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.11.2020

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,89 $ 14,01 $ -0,12 $ -0,86% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0525283042 871495 18,30 $ 7,98 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 11,50 € 0,00%  04.11.20
Stuttgart 11,60 € 0,00%  04.11.20
Berlin 11,90 € 0,00%  04.11.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 13,89 $ -0,86%  04.11.20
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...