DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.11.2020;Das Instrument 7MGC SG2F55990442 MAPLETREE N.ASIA COMM.T. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.11.2020 The instrument 7MGC SG2F55990442 MAPLETREE N.ASIA COMM.T. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.11.2020