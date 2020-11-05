Erweiterte Funktionen
Mapletree Greater China Comme. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
05.11.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.11.2020;Das Instrument 7MGC SG2F55990442 MAPLETREE N.ASIA COMM.T. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.11.2020 The instrument 7MGC SG2F55990442 MAPLETREE N.ASIA COMM.T. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.11.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,83 $
|0,695 $
|0,135 $
|+19,42%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG2F55990442
|A1JL67
|0,83 $
|0,60 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,83 $
|+19,42%
|27.10.20
|Frankfurt
|0,559 €
|0,00%
|04.11.20
|Berlin
|0,581 €
|0,00%
|04.11.20
