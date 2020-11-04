CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.11.2020;Das Instrument PV9N CA72582B2093 PIVOT TECHNOLOG.SOLUT.NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2020 The instrument PV9N CA72582B2093 PIVOT TECHNOLOG.SOLUT.NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2020