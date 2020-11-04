Erweiterte Funktionen



04.11.20 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.11.2020;Das Instrument PV9N CA72582B2093 PIVOT TECHNOLOG.SOLUT.NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2020 The instrument PV9N CA72582B2093 PIVOT TECHNOLOG.SOLUT.NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2020

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,67 € 1,66 € 0,01 € +0,60% 04.11./09:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA72582B2093 A2DJJB 1,68 € 0,55 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,67 € +0,60%  08:04
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,9573 $ +0,30%  23.10.20
Stuttgart 1,65 € 0,00%  30.10.20
  = Realtime
