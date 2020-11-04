Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "New York Community Bancorp":
 Aktien    


New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




04.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.11.2020;Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.11.2020 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.11.2020

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,15 € 7,20 € -0,05 € -0,69% 04.11./08:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6494451031 889375 11,10 € 6,80 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,20 € 0,00%  03.11.20
Nasdaq 8,40 $ -0,24%  03.11.20
AMEX 8,39 $ -0,24%  03.11.20
NYSE 8,39 $ -0,36%  03.11.20
Frankfurt 7,15 € -0,69%  08:00
Berlin 7,15 € -0,69%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
6 Achtung Übernahmegerüchte! 02.09.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...