04.11.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.11.2020;Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.11.2020 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.11.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,15 €
|7,20 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,69%
|04.11./08:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6494451031
|889375
|11,10 €
|6,80 €
