Julius Baer Group ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
03.11.20 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.11.2020;Das Instrument JGE1 US48137C1080 JULIUS BAER GRP. ADR/1/5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.11.2020 The instrument JGE1 US48137C1080 JULIUS BAER GRP. ADR/1/5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,574 €
|7,664 €
|-0,09 €
|-1,17%
|03.11./08:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US48137C1080
|A1C4VT
|9,46 €
|4,47 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,125 $
|+2,64%
|02.11.20
|Frankfurt
|7,31 €
|0,00%
|02.11.20
|Berlin
|7,808 €
|0,00%
|02.11.20
|Stuttgart
|7,574 €
|-1,17%
|08:07
= Realtime
