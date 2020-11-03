Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SDL":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


SDL - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




03.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.11.2020;Das Instrument YDL GB0009376368 SDL PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.11.2020 The instrument YDL GB0009376368 SDL PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2020

Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock meldet sensationelles 1.959% Wachstum für FJ 2020
8 mal günstiger als E*Trade und 11 mal günstiger als RobinHood


Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,34 € 7,30 € 0,04 € +0,55% 03.11./08:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009376368 931290 9,68 € 4,13 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 7,34 € +0,55%  08:09
Stuttgart 7,32 € 0,00%  08:01
Berlin 7,46 € 0,00%  02.11.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,70 $ 0,00%  12.10.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock erbohrt sensationelle 69,4 g/t Gold. 770% Gold Hot Stock nach 368% mit Fosterville South und 39.160% mit Great Bear

American Pacific Mining Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...