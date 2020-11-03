Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "SDL":
SDL - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
03.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.11.2020;Das Instrument YDL GB0009376368 SDL PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.11.2020 The instrument YDL GB0009376368 SDL PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 04.11.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,34 €
|7,30 €
|0,04 €
|+0,55%
|03.11./08:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0009376368
|931290
|9,68 €
|4,13 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|7,34 €
|+0,55%
|08:09
|Stuttgart
|7,32 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Berlin
|7,46 €
|0,00%
|02.11.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,70 $
|0,00%
|12.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.