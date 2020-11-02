Erweiterte Funktionen



02.11.20 02:20
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.11.2020;Das Instrument OGPQ CA62945U3091 NRG METALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2020 The instrument OGPQ CA62945U3091 NRG METALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,22 $ 0,241 $ -0,021 $ -8,71% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA62945U3091 A2PZXN 0,54 $ 0,15 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,21 € +0,96%  30.10.20
Frankfurt 0,173 € -3,35%  30.10.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,22 $ -8,71%  28.10.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
