CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.11.2020;Das Instrument OGPQ CA62945U3091 NRG METALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2020 The instrument OGPQ CA62945U3091 NRG METALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2020