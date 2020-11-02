CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.11.2020;Das Instrument PV9N CA72582B2093 PIVOT TECHNOLOG.SOLUT.NEW EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2020 The instrument PV9N CA72582B2093 PIVOT TECHNOLOG.SOLUT.NEW EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2020