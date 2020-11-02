Erweiterte Funktionen
PIVOT TECHNOLOG.SOLUT.NE. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
02.11.20 02:20
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.11.2020;Das Instrument PV9N CA72582B2093 PIVOT TECHNOLOG.SOLUT.NEW EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2020 The instrument PV9N CA72582B2093 PIVOT TECHNOLOG.SOLUT.NEW EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,65 €
|1,64 €
|0,01 €
|+0,61%
|30.10./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA72582B2093
|A2DJJB
|1,68 €
|0,55 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|1,65 €
|+0,61%
|30.10.20
|Stuttgart
|1,65 €
|+0,61%
|30.10.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,9573 $
|+0,30%
|23.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.