Erweiterte Funktionen



PIVOT TECHNOLOG.SOLUT.NE. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




02.11.20 02:20
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.11.2020;Das Instrument PV9N CA72582B2093 PIVOT TECHNOLOG.SOLUT.NEW EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2020 The instrument PV9N CA72582B2093 PIVOT TECHNOLOG.SOLUT.NEW EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2020

Aktuell
Silber Hot Stock entdeckt bis zu 4.710 g/t Silber
Neuer 471% Silber Aktientip nach 2.582% mit First Majestic Silver


Walcott Resources Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,65 € 1,64 € 0,01 € +0,61% 30.10./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA72582B2093 A2DJJB 1,68 € 0,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,65 € +0,61%  30.10.20
Stuttgart 1,65 € +0,61%  30.10.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,9573 $ +0,30%  23.10.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock meldet sensationelles 1.959% Wachstum für FJ 2020. 8 mal günstiger als E*Trade und 11 mal günstiger als RobinHood

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...