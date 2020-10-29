Erweiterte Funktionen



29.10.20 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.10.2020;Das Instrument 0ULA CA9095802018 UNITED BATTERY METALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2020 The instrument 0ULA CA9095802018 UNITED BATTERY METALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2020

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,4999 $ 0,4597 $ 0,0402 $ +8,74% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9095802018 A2P0AA 0,76 $ 0,026 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,4999 $ +8,74%  27.10.20
Frankfurt 0,328 € 0,00%  27.10.20
München 0,314 € 0,00%  28.10.20
Berlin 0,37 € 0,00%  28.10.20
Stuttgart 0,316 € -5,39%  27.10.20
  = Realtime
