29.10.20 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.10.2020;Das Instrument JT1 US47738D1019 JIANPU TECHN. SP.ADR 2/5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2020 The instrument JT1 US47738D1019 JIANPU TECHN. SP.ADR 2/5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2020

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,47 € 0,47 € -   € 0,00% 29.10./08:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US47738D1019 A2H7V9 2,12 € 0,42 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,47 € 0,00%  28.10.20
Frankfurt 0,468 € 0,00%  28.10.20
Stuttgart 0,452 € 0,00%  28.10.20
AMEX 0,6438 $ 0,00%  22.10.20
Nasdaq 0,5422 $ -3,76%  28.10.20
NYSE 0,541 $ -3,98%  28.10.20
  = Realtime
