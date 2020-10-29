Erweiterte Funktionen
JIANPU TECHNOLOGY ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
29.10.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.10.2020;Das Instrument JT1 US47738D1019 JIANPU TECHN. SP.ADR 2/5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.10.2020 The instrument JT1 US47738D1019 JIANPU TECHN. SP.ADR 2/5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 30.10.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,47 €
|0,47 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.10./08:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US47738D1019
|A2H7V9
|2,12 €
|0,42 €
= Realtime
