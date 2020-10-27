Erweiterte Funktionen



27.10.20 07:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.10.2020;Das Instrument 1NZ CA39354F1062 GREEN 2 BLUE ENERGY CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2020 The instrument 1NZ CA39354F1062 GREEN 2 BLUE ENERGY CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0074 $ 0,0074 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA39354F1062 A2JAV8 0,075 $ 0,0033 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,01 € 0,00%  23.10.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0074 $ 0,00%  23.10.20
  = Realtime
