CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.10.2020;Das Instrument 1NZ CA39354F1062 GREEN 2 BLUE ENERGY CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.10.2020 The instrument 1NZ CA39354F1062 GREEN 2 BLUE ENERGY CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 28.10.2020