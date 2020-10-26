Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
26.10.20 02:54
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.10.2020;Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 26.10.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,00 $
|44,09 $
|0,91 $
|+2,06%
|23.10./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|49,86 $
|26,73 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|37,94 €
|+1,69%
|23.10.20
|Nasdaq
|45,00 $
|+2,06%
|23.10.20
|AMEX
|45,00 $
|+2,04%
|23.10.20
|NYSE
|44,99 $
|+2,02%
|23.10.20
|Düsseldorf
|37,815 €
|+1,97%
|23.10.20
|Xetra
|37,565 €
|+1,58%
|23.10.20
|Stuttgart
|37,685 €
|+1,33%
|23.10.20
|Frankfurt
|37,405 €
|+1,30%
|23.10.20
|Hamburg
|37,29 €
|+1,02%
|23.10.20
|Hannover
|37,28 €
|+0,99%
|23.10.20
|Berlin
|37,255 €
|+0,83%
|23.10.20
|München
|37,29 €
|+0,63%
|23.10.20
= Realtime
