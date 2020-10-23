Erweiterte Funktionen
MCBRIDE PLC LS-,10 - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
23.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.10.2020;Das Instrument 10W GB0005746358 MCBRIDE PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.10.2020 The instrument 10W GB0005746358 MCBRIDE PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 26.10.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,67 €
|0,67 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.10./07:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0005746358
|896261
|0,75 €
|0,64 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
