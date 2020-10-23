CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.10.2020;Das Instrument 10W GB0005746358 MCBRIDE PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.10.2020 The instrument 10W GB0005746358 MCBRIDE PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 26.10.2020