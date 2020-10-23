Erweiterte Funktionen



23.10.20 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 26.10.2020;Das Instrument 10W GB0005746358 MCBRIDE PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.10.2020 The instrument 10W GB0005746358 MCBRIDE PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 26.10.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,67 € 0,67 € -   € 0,00% 23.10./07:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0005746358 896261 0,75 € 0,64 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,67 € 0,00%  22.10.20
Stuttgart 0,67 € 0,00%  22.10.20
  = Realtime
