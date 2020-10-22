Erweiterte Funktionen

Iluka Resources - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




22.10.20 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.10.2020;Das Instrument ILZ AU000000ILU1 ILUKA RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.10.2020 The instrument ILZ AU000000ILU1 ILUKA RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 23.10.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,90 € 5,85 € 0,05 € +0,85% 21.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000ILU1 859133 6,35 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,90 € +0,85%  21.10.20
Düsseldorf 5,75 € +0,88%  21.10.20
Frankfurt 5,80 € 0,00%  21.10.20
Hamburg 5,80 € 0,00%  21.10.20
Stuttgart 5,70 € 0,00%  21.10.20
Berlin 5,80 € 0,00%  21.10.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,60 $ -7,30%  15.10.20
