CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 23.10.2020;Das Instrument ILZ AU000000ILU1 ILUKA RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.10.2020 The instrument ILZ AU000000ILU1 ILUKA RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 23.10.2020