CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.10.2020;Das Instrument 03E CA09972M1068 BOREAL METALS CORP. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.10.2020 The instrument 03E CA09972M1068 BOREAL METALS CORP. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 22.10.2020