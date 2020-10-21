Erweiterte Funktionen



21.10.20 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.10.2020;Das Instrument 03E CA09972M1068 BOREAL METALS CORP. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.10.2020 The instrument 03E CA09972M1068 BOREAL METALS CORP. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 22.10.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0518 € 0,0518 € -   € 0,00% 21.10./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA09972M1068 A2DGNP 0,085 € 0,015 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0518 € 0,00%  20.10.20
Stuttgart 0,05 € -0,40%  20.10.20
Frankfurt 0,0442 € -5,96%  08:14
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0649 $ -11,22%  20.10.20
  = Realtime
