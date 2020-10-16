Erweiterte Funktionen
Insurance Acquisition Corp - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
16.10.20 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 19.10.2020;Das Instrument 4GI US4578671095 INSURANCE ACQ. A DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 19.10.2020 The instrument 4GI US4578671095 INSURANCE ACQ. A DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 19.10.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,00 €
|10,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.10./06:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4578671095
|12,00 €
|8,84 €
