Abbott Laboratories - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




13.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.10.2020;Das Instrument ABL US0028241000 ABBOTT LABS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.10.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.10.2020 The instrument ABL US0028241000 ABBOTT LABS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.10.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.10.2020

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
94,98 € 94,04 € 0,94 € +1,00% 13.10./08:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0028241000 850103 98,49 € 58,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		94,98 € +1,00%  08:00
Düsseldorf 94,06 € +1,95%  12.10.20
Berlin 94,22 € +1,62%  12.10.20
AMEX 111,10 $ +1,45%  12.10.20
NYSE 111,05 $ +1,30%  12.10.20
Nasdaq 111,03 $ +1,24%  12.10.20
Hannover 93,19 € +1,15%  12.10.20
Frankfurt 94,13 € 0,00%  12.10.20
Hamburg 93,83 € 0,00%  12.10.20
München 93,34 € 0,00%  12.10.20
Stuttgart 94,24 € 0,00%  12.10.20
Xetra 94,24 € 0,00%  12.10.20
