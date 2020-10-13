Erweiterte Funktionen
13.10.20
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.10.2020;Das Instrument ABL US0028241000 ABBOTT LABS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.10.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.10.2020 The instrument ABL US0028241000 ABBOTT LABS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.10.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.10.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|94,98 €
|94,04 €
|0,94 €
|+1,00%
|13.10./08:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0028241000
|850103
|98,49 €
|58,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|94,98 €
|+1,00%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|94,06 €
|+1,95%
|12.10.20
|Berlin
|94,22 €
|+1,62%
|12.10.20
|AMEX
|111,10 $
|+1,45%
|12.10.20
|NYSE
|111,05 $
|+1,30%
|12.10.20
|Nasdaq
|111,03 $
|+1,24%
|12.10.20
|Hannover
|93,19 €
|+1,15%
|12.10.20
|Frankfurt
|94,13 €
|0,00%
|12.10.20
|Hamburg
|93,83 €
|0,00%
|12.10.20
|München
|93,34 €
|0,00%
|12.10.20
|Stuttgart
|94,24 €
|0,00%
|12.10.20
|Xetra
|94,24 €
|0,00%
|12.10.20
