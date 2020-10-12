CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.10.2020;Das Instrument 4UU GB00BDB6Q760 DIURNAL GROUP PLC LS -,05 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.10.2020 The instrument 4UU GB00BDB6Q760 DIURNAL GROUP PLC LS -,05 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2020