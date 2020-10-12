Erweiterte Funktionen
DIURNAL GROUP PLC LS -,05 - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
12.10.20 01:33
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.10.2020;Das Instrument 4UU GB00BDB6Q760 DIURNAL GROUP PLC LS -,05 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.10.2020 The instrument 4UU GB00BDB6Q760 DIURNAL GROUP PLC LS -,05 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.10.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,612 €
|0,644 €
|-0,032 €
|-4,97%
|09.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BDB6Q760
|A2ACSA
|0,85 €
|0,31 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
