General Mills - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




07.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.10.2020;Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.10.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.10.2020 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.10.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.10.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
61,23 $ 62,68 $ -1,45 $ -2,31% 06.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 66,14 $ 46,59 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		52,10 € 0,00%  06.10.20
Frankfurt 52,68 € 0,00%  06.10.20
München 53,09 € 0,00%  06.10.20
Stuttgart 52,32 € 0,00%  06.10.20
Xetra 52,26 € 0,00%  06.10.20
Berlin 53,12 € 0,00%  06.10.20
Düsseldorf 52,24 € -1,19%  06.10.20
AMEX 61,35 $ -2,12%  06.10.20
Nasdaq 61,23 $ -2,30%  06.10.20
NYSE 61,23 $ -2,31%  06.10.20
