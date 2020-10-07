Erweiterte Funktionen
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.10.2020;Das Instrument GLN US3773161043 P.H. GLATFELTER DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.10.2020 The instrument GLN US3773161043 P.H. GLATFELTER DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,08 $
|14,14 $
|-0,06 $
|-0,42%
|06.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3773161043
|863352
|19,02 $
|9,47 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
