CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.10.2020;Das Instrument GLN US3773161043 P.H. GLATFELTER DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.10.2020 The instrument GLN US3773161043 P.H. GLATFELTER DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2020