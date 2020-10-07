Erweiterte Funktionen



07.10.20 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.10.2020;Das Instrument GLN US3773161043 P.H. GLATFELTER DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.10.2020 The instrument GLN US3773161043 P.H. GLATFELTER DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 08.10.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,08 $ 14,14 $ -0,06 $ -0,42% 06.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3773161043 863352 19,02 $ 9,47 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,00 € 0,00%  06.10.20
AMEX 14,20 $ +0,57%  06.10.20
Frankfurt 11,90 € 0,00%  05.10.20
Berlin 11,90 € 0,00%  06.10.20
NYSE 14,08 $ -0,42%  06.10.20
Nasdaq 14,05 $ -0,64%  06.10.20
  = Realtime
