SPIR.-SARC.E. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
07.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.10.2020;Das Instrument 1LNB GB00BWFGQN14 SPIR.-SARC.E.LS-,26923076 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.10.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.10.2020 The instrument 1LNB GB00BWFGQN14 SPIR.-SARC.E.LS-,26923076 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.10.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.10.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|145,0189 $
|138,10 $
|6,9189 $
|+5,01%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BWFGQN14
|A14Q5B
|145,02 $
|90,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|145,0189 $
|+5,01%
|05.10.20
|Frankfurt
|121,55 €
|0,00%
|06.10.20
|Stuttgart
|121,05 €
|0,00%
|06.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
