DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.10.2020;Das Instrument 1LNB GB00BWFGQN14 SPIR.-SARC.E.LS-,26923076 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.10.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.10.2020 The instrument 1LNB GB00BWFGQN14 SPIR.-SARC.E.LS-,26923076 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.10.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.10.2020