07.10.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.10.2020;Das Instrument 1LNB GB00BWFGQN14 SPIR.-SARC.E.LS-,26923076 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.10.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.10.2020 The instrument 1LNB GB00BWFGQN14 SPIR.-SARC.E.LS-,26923076 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.10.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.10.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
145,0189 $ 138,10 $ 6,9189 $ +5,01% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BWFGQN14 A14Q5B 145,02 $ 90,50 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 145,0189 $ +5,01%  05.10.20
Frankfurt 121,55 € 0,00%  06.10.20
Stuttgart 121,05 € 0,00%  06.10.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
