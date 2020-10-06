CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.10.2020;Das Instrument O5M AU000000ICU0 ISENTRIC LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2020 The instrument O5M AU000000ICU0 ISENTRIC LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2020