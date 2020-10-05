DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 05.10.2020;Das Instrument SSQA SG1W63939514 SOUND GLOBAL LTD NEW EQUITY hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 05.10.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument SSQA SG1W63939514 SOUND GLOBAL LTD NEW EQUITY has its last trading date on 05.10.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N