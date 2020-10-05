Erweiterte Funktionen
Sound Global LTD. Registered . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
05.10.20 01:23
Xetra Newsboard
DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 05.10.2020;Das Instrument SSQA SG1W63939514 SOUND GLOBAL LTD NEW EQUITY hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 05.10.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument SSQA SG1W63939514 SOUND GLOBAL LTD NEW EQUITY has its last trading date on 05.10.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,2081 $
|0,2081 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SG1W63939514
|A0NEF7
|10,54 $
|0,0011 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,2081 $
|0,00%
|18.09.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|4
|Das blaue Gold Epure
|18.11.10
|3
|Aktie des Jahres 2010?
|20.04.10