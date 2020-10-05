Erweiterte Funktionen



Sound Global LTD. Registered . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




05.10.20 01:23
Xetra Newsboard

DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 05.10.2020;Das Instrument SSQA SG1W63939514 SOUND GLOBAL LTD NEW EQUITY hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 05.10.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument SSQA SG1W63939514 SOUND GLOBAL LTD NEW EQUITY has its last trading date on 05.10.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock startet Expansion nach Europa und Südamerika
520% Fintech Aktientip nach 479% mit Paypal und 4.464% mit Netcents


Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,2081 $ 0,2081 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SG1W63939514 A0NEF7 10,54 $ 0,0011 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,2081 $ 0,00%  18.09.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gesundheitsminister wollen mehr Corona-Schnelltests. Hot Stock entwickelt revolutionäres Heimtestgerät für Covid-19 Schnelltests

Therma Bright Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 Das blaue Gold Epure 18.11.10
3 Aktie des Jahres 2010? 20.04.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...