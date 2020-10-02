Erweiterte Funktionen
United Security Bancshares - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
02.10.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.10.2020;Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.10.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.10.2020 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.10.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.10.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,185 €
|5,099 €
|0,086 €
|+1,69%
|02.10./08:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9114601035
|351160
|6,47 €
|4,87 €
