DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.10.2020;Das Instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.10.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.10.2020 The instrument 4QR US9114601035 UTD SECURITY BANCSHARES EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 02.10.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.10.2020