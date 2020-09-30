Erweiterte Funktionen



Smart Metering Systems PLC - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




30.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.10.2020;Das Instrument SMC GB00B4X1RC86 SMART METERING SYS LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.10.2020 The instrument SMC GB00B4X1RC86 SMART METERING SYS LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 01.10.2020

Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock meldet 200% Umsatzwachstum - Neue Crypto Nr 1
599% Fintech Aktientip nach 479% mit Paypal und 4.464% mit Netcents


Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,73 € 6,68 € 0,05 € +0,75% 30.09./08:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B4X1RC86 A1JHHD 7,97 € 4,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 6,73 € +0,75%  08:00
Frankfurt 6,67 € 0,00%  29.09.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt sensationelle 106,7 g/t Gold und 3.400 g/t Silber. Gold Aktientip reicht Explorationsgenehmigung ein

Q-Gold Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...