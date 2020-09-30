Erweiterte Funktionen
Smart Metering Systems PLC - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
30.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.10.2020;Das Instrument SMC GB00B4X1RC86 SMART METERING SYS LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.10.2020 The instrument SMC GB00B4X1RC86 SMART METERING SYS LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 01.10.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,73 €
|6,68 €
|0,05 €
|+0,75%
|30.09./08:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B4X1RC86
|A1JHHD
|7,97 €
|4,21 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
