DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.09.2020;Das Instrument NTOA US6544453037 NINTENDO UNS.ADR 1/8/O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.09.2020 The instrument NTOA US6544453037 NINTENDO UNS.ADR 1/8/O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.09.2020