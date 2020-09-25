Erweiterte Funktionen
25.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.09.2020;Das Instrument NTOA US6544453037 NINTENDO UNS.ADR 1/8/O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.09.2020 The instrument NTOA US6544453037 NINTENDO UNS.ADR 1/8/O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.09.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|70,20 $
|70,98 $
|-0,78 $
|-1,10%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6544453037
|905551
|72,82 $
|35,82 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|60,50 €
|0,00%
|24.09.20
|Berlin
|60,00 €
|0,00%
|24.09.20
|Stuttgart
|59,50 €
|-0,83%
|24.09.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|70,20 $
|-1,10%
|24.09.20
|München
|59,50 €
|-3,25%
|24.09.20
= Realtime
