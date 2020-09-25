Erweiterte Funktionen



25.09.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.09.2020;Das Instrument NTOA US6544453037 NINTENDO UNS.ADR 1/8/O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.09.2020 The instrument NTOA US6544453037 NINTENDO UNS.ADR 1/8/O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.09.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
70,20 $ 70,98 $ -0,78 $ -1,10% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6544453037 905551 72,82 $ 35,82 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 60,50 € 0,00%  24.09.20
Berlin 60,00 € 0,00%  24.09.20
Stuttgart 59,50 € -0,83%  24.09.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 70,20 $ -1,10%  24.09.20
München 59,50 € -3,25%  24.09.20
  = Realtime
