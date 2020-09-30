Erweiterte Funktionen
Axis Capital Holdings - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
30.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.10.2020;Das Instrument AXV BMG0692U1099 AXIS CAPIT. HLDGS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.10.2020 The instrument AXV BMG0692U1099 AXIS CAPIT. HLDGS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 30.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.10.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,20 €
|37,20 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.09./08:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG0692U1099
|482025
|60,50 €
|30,20 €
37,20
0,00%
101,35
0,00%
