DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.09.2020;Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.09.2020 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2020