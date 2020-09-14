Erweiterte Funktionen



CCL Industries - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01




14.09.20 01:24
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.09.2020;Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.09.2020 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
37,05 $ 36,6245 $ 0,4255 $ +1,16% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA1249003098 869653 44,98 $ 24,20 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		30,40 € -2,56%  08.09.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 37,05 $ +1,16%  10.09.20
Frankfurt 30,80 € +0,65%  11.09.20
Stuttgart 31,20 € +0,65%  04.09.20
  = Realtime
