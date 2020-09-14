Erweiterte Funktionen
CCL Industries - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
14.09.20 01:24
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.09.2020;Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.09.2020 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,05 $
|36,6245 $
|0,4255 $
|+1,16%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA1249003098
|869653
|44,98 $
|24,20 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|30,40 €
|-2,56%
|08.09.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|37,05 $
|+1,16%
|10.09.20
|Frankfurt
|30,80 €
|+0,65%
|11.09.20
|Stuttgart
|31,20 €
|+0,65%
|04.09.20
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B.TO)
|22.10.17