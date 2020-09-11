Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.09.2020;Das Instrument WTH US9818111026 WORTHINGTON INDS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.09.2020 The instrument WTH US9818111026 WORTHINGTON INDS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,80 €
|32,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.09./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9818111026
|870882
|37,60 €
|28,20 €
