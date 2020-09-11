DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.09.2020;Das Instrument EV9 US29382R1077 ENTRAVISION A DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.09.2020 The instrument EV9 US29382R1077 ENTRAVISION A DL-,0001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2020