Entravision Communications - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EQUBF_01
11.09.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.09.2020;Das Instrument EV9 US29382R1077 ENTRAVISION A DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.09.2020 The instrument EV9 US29382R1077 ENTRAVISION A DL-,0001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,38 $
|1,38 $
|- $
|0,00%
|10.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US29382R1077
|938502
|3,42 $
|1,11 $
