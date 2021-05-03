Erweiterte Funktionen
CERVED GROUP S.P.A. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT CV7_CIDS
03.05.21 07:55
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 03.05.2021 Das Instrument CV7 IT0005010423 CERVED GROUP S.P.A. wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 03.05.2021 The instrument CIDS US2044098828 CIA EN.GER. ADR 1 has its ex-dividend day on 03.05.2021 Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. Due to technical reasons the Ex indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,075 €
|9,50 €
|-0,425 €
|-4,47%
|03.05./10:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IT0005010423
|A116HU
|9,79 €
|5,78 €
Werte im Artikel
2,42
+1,68%
9,07
-4,47%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.