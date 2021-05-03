Erweiterte Funktionen



03.05.21 07:55
DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 03.05.2021 Das Instrument CV7 IT0005010423 CERVED GROUP S.P.A. wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 03.05.2021 The instrument CIDS US2044098828 CIA EN.GER. ADR 1 has its ex-dividend day on 03.05.2021 Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. Due to technical reasons the Ex indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,075 € 9,50 € -0,425 € -4,47% 03.05./10:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IT0005010423 A116HU 9,79 € 5,78 €
Werte im Artikel
2,42 plus
+1,68%
9,07 minus
-4,47%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 9,555 € -0,21%  09:26
Frankfurt 9,075 € -4,47%  08:06
Berlin 9,075 € -4,47%  08:05
  = Realtime
