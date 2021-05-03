DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 03.05.2021 Das Instrument CV7 IT0005010423 CERVED GROUP S.P.A. wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 03.05.2021 The instrument CIDS US2044098828 CIA EN.GER. ADR 1 has its ex-dividend day on 03.05.2021 Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. Due to technical reasons the Ex indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.