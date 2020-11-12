CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.11.2020 Das Instrument BSDK - ISIN US05964H1059 - BCO SANTANDER SP.ADR1 wird ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.11.2020 gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex-Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument BSDK - ISIN US05964H1059 - BCO SANTANDER SP.ADR1 is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.11.2020. Due to technical aspects the ex-Indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.