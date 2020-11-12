Erweiterte Funktionen
Banco Santander ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BSDK
12.11.20 09:20
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.11.2020 Das Instrument BSDK - ISIN US05964H1059 - BCO SANTANDER SP.ADR1 wird ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.11.2020 gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex-Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument BSDK - ISIN US05964H1059 - BCO SANTANDER SP.ADR1 is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.11.2020. Due to technical aspects the ex-Indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,30 €
|2,30 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.11./11:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US05964H1059
|873816
|3,84 €
|1,54 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.