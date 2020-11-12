Erweiterte Funktionen



12.11.20 09:20
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 12.11.2020 Das Instrument BSDK - ISIN US05964H1059 - BCO SANTANDER SP.ADR1 wird ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.11.2020 gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex-Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument BSDK - ISIN US05964H1059 - BCO SANTANDER SP.ADR1 is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.11.2020. Due to technical aspects the ex-Indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,30 € 2,30 € -   € 0,00% 12.11./11:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US05964H1059 873816 3,84 € 1,54 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,30 € 0,00%  11.11.20
Frankfurt 2,24 € +2,75%  08:25
NYSE 2,71 $ +0,74%  11.11.20
Nasdaq 2,705 $ +0,74%  11.11.20
AMEX 2,70 $ +0,56%  11.11.20
Stuttgart 2,16 € -5,26%  09:13
Berlin 2,18 € -6,03%  10:18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
