Carrara Zuwachsanleihe 04c/19. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BONBF_01




01.04.21 06:00
DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 01.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000HLB3Z36 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA04C/19 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 01.04.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB3Z36 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA04C/19 BOND has its last trading date on 01.04.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,80 € 99,80 € -   € 0,00% 01.04./06:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB3Z36 HLB3Z3 100,00 € 98,55 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,80 € 0,00%  31.03.21
