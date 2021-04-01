Erweiterte Funktionen
Carrara Zuwachsanleihe 04c/19. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BONBF_01
01.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 01.04.2021:Das Instrument DE000HLB3Z36 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA04C/19 BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 01.04.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000HLB3Z36 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA04C/19 BOND has its last trading date on 01.04.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,80 €
|99,80 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.04./06:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB3Z36
|HLB3Z3
|100,00 €
|98,55 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,80 €
|0,00%
|31.03.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.