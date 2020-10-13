Erweiterte Funktionen
DZ BANK IS.E.A129 VAR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BONBF_01
13.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 13.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000DZ1JN41 DZ BANK IS.E.A129 VAR BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 13.10.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DZ1JN41 DZ BANK IS.E.A129 VAR BOND has its last trading date on 13.10.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,91 €
|99,91 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.10./06:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DZ1JN41
|DZ1JN4
|100,45 €
|99,89 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,91 €
|0,00%
|12.10.20
