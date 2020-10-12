Erweiterte Funktionen



12.10.20 01:33
DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 12.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000DZ1JN33 DZ BANK IS.A128 VAR BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 12.10.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DZ1JN33 DZ BANK IS.A128 VAR BOND has its last trading date on 12.10.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,01 € -0,01 € -0,01% 09.10./12:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000DZ1JN33 DZ1JN3 100,44 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 100,00 € -0,01%  09.10.20
