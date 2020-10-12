Erweiterte Funktionen
DZ BANK IS.A128 VAR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BONBF_01
12.10.20 01:33
DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 12.10.2020;Das Instrument DE000DZ1JN33 DZ BANK IS.A128 VAR BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 12.10.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DZ1JN33 DZ BANK IS.A128 VAR BOND has its last trading date on 12.10.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,01 €
|-0,01 €
|-0,01%
|09.10./12:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DZ1JN33
|DZ1JN3
|100,44 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|100,00 €
|-0,01%
|09.10.20
