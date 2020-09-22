Erweiterte Funktionen



DZ BANK IS.A110 VAR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BONBF_01




22.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 22.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000DZ1JNL4 DZ BANK IS.A110 VAR BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 22.09.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DZ1JNL4 DZ BANK IS.A110 VAR BOND has its last trading date on 22.09.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

