Erweiterte Funktionen
DZ BANK IS.A110 VAR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT BONBF_01
22.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DELETION OF INSTRUMENT - 22.09.2020;Das Instrument DE000DZ1JNL4 DZ BANK IS.A110 VAR BOND hat seinen letzten Handelstag am 22.09.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000DZ1JNL4 DZ BANK IS.A110 VAR BOND has its last trading date on 22.09.2020: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,994 €
|99,994 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.09./06:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000DZ1JNL4
|DZ1JNL
|100,51 €
|99,94 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,994 €
|0,00%
|21.09.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.