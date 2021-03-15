Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "GETECH GROUP PLC":

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 15.03.2021 Das Instrument 3AS GB00B0HZVP95 GETECH GROUP PLC wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2021. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument3AS GB00B0HZVP95 GETECH GROUP PLC is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.03.2021. Due to technical aspects the ex indicator will not be displayed today. We kindly ask for your understanding.