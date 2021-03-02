Erweiterte Funktionen



02.03.21 08:09
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.03.2021 Das Instrument 1JS GB00BYV81293 SHIELD THERAPEUT. wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.03.2021. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der Ex-Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument 1JS GB00BYV81293 SHIELD THERAPEUT. is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.03.2021. Due to technical reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,41 € 0,486 € -0,076 € -15,64% 02.03./09:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BYV81293 A2AE98 1,67 € 0,41 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,35 $ 0,00%  18.02.21
Stuttgart 0,43 € -0,92%  08:14
Frankfurt 0,41 € -15,64%  08:08
  = Realtime
