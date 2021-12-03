Erweiterte Funktionen
5Y Best Express Zertifikat auf. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
03.12.21 01:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99FK2 Express.Z 04.12.26 E.Core Euro WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.12.2021: WARBN_01 The instrument DE000PF99FK2 Express.Z 04.12.26 E.Core Euro WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.12.2021: WARBN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.12./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99FK2
|PF99FK
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|26.11.21
