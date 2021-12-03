Das Instrument DE000PF99FK2 Express.Z 04.12.26 E.Core Euro WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 03.12.2021: WARBN_01 The instrument DE000PF99FK2 Express.Z 04.12.26 E.Core Euro WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 03.12.2021: WARBN_01