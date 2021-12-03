Das Instrument 44U US2036121067 COMMUNITY BKERS TR.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.12.2021 The instrument 44U US2036121067 COMMUNITY BKERS TR.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.12.2021