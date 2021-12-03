Erweiterte Funktionen
COMMUNITY BKERS TR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
03.12.21 01:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 44U US2036121067 COMMUNITY BKERS TR.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.12.2021 The instrument 44U US2036121067 COMMUNITY BKERS TR.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.12.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,77 $
|11,14 $
|0,63 $
|+5,66%
|02.12./22:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2036121067
|A0Q3X9
|12,44 $
|6,53 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
