03.12.21 01:06
Das Instrument 44U US2036121067 COMMUNITY BKERS TR.DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.12.2021 The instrument 44U US2036121067 COMMUNITY BKERS TR.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.12.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,77 $ 11,14 $ 0,63 $ +5,66% 02.12./22:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2036121067 A0Q3X9 12,44 $ 6,53 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 11,77 $ +5,66%  02.12.21
NYSE 11,80 $ +5,08%  02.12.21
AMEX 11,27 $ 0,00%  30.11.21
Frankfurt 9,65 € -1,03%  02.12.21
  = Realtime
