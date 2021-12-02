Erweiterte Funktionen
02.12.21 01:07
Das Instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.12.2021 The instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,15 $
|22,15 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7591EP1005
|A0B6XA
|24,88 $
|15,08 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|20,40 €
|+4,08%
|30.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|20,00 €
|+0,50%
|01.12.21
|Xetra
|20,60 €
|0,00%
|01.12.21
|NYSE
|22,15 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Frankfurt
|20,00 €
|-0,99%
|01.12.21
|München
|19,80 €
|-1,98%
|01.12.21
|Nasdaq
|22,16 $
|-2,59%
|01.12.21
|AMEX
|22,15 $
|-2,81%
|01.12.21
|Hannover
|20,00 €
|-2,91%
|01.12.21
|Stuttgart
|20,00 €
|-2,91%
|01.12.21
|Berlin
|20,00 €
|-2,91%
|01.12.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
