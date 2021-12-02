Das Instrument L9T AU000000NCZ9 NEW CENTURY RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.12.2021 The instrument L9T AU000000NCZ9 NEW CENTURY RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.12.2021