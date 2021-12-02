Erweiterte Funktionen



02.12.21 01:07
Das Instrument L9T AU000000NCZ9 NEW CENTURY RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.12.2021 The instrument L9T AU000000NCZ9 NEW CENTURY RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.12.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0945 € 0,095 € -0,0005 € -0,53% 01.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000NCZ9 A2DUY9 0,19 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0945 € -0,53%  30.11.21
München 0,093 € 0,00%  01.12.21
Stuttgart 0,096 € 0,00%  01.12.21
Düsseldorf 0,0935 € -0,53%  01.12.21
Frankfurt 0,093 € -1,06%  01.12.21
Berlin 0,091 € -7,14%  01.12.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,11 $ -15,38%  29.11.21
  = Realtime
