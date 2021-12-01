Erweiterte Funktionen



01.12.21 01:10
Das Instrument 6HS AU000000HOR3 HORSESHOE METALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2021 The instrument 6HS AU000000HOR3 HORSESHOE METALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2021

