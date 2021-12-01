Erweiterte Funktionen
BARDOC GOLD LTD - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
01.12.21 01:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 4SF AU0000032377 BARDOC GOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2021 The instrument 4SF AU0000032377 BARDOC GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,032 €
|0,032 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000032377
|A2PAH3
|0,066 €
|0,016 €
Aktuell
