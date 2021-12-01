Erweiterte Funktionen



BARDOC GOLD LTD - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT




01.12.21 01:10
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 4SF AU0000032377 BARDOC GOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.12.2021 The instrument 4SF AU0000032377 BARDOC GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.12.2021

Aktuell
Uran-Entdeckung des Jahres? Neuer 417% Uran Hot Stock
Nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,032 € 0,032 € -   € 0,00% 30.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU0000032377 A2PAH3 0,066 € 0,016 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,036 € +1,41%  30.11.21
Frankfurt 0,032 € 0,00%  30.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...