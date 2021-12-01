Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf BAS. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
01.12.21 01:10
Das Instrument DE000LB22UG9 Safe-Anl Cap 21(29.12.26) BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.12.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB22UG9 Safe-Anl Cap 21(29.12.26) BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.12.2021: WARLB_01
