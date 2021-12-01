Das Instrument DE000HLB6988 Kpn-Expressanl. v.21(24)AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.12.2021: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB6988 Kpn-Expressanl. v.21(24)AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.12.2021: WARJP_01