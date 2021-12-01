Erweiterte Funktionen
01.12.21 01:10
Das Instrument DE000HLB6988 Kpn-Expressanl. v.21(24)AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 01.12.2021: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB6988 Kpn-Expressanl. v.21(24)AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 01.12.2021: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|95,90 €
|96,35 €
|-0,45 €
|-0,47%
|30.11./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB6988
|HLB698
|100,12 €
|95,34 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|95,90 €
|-0,47%
|30.11.21
= Realtime
