30.11.21 01:28
Das Instrument RJP AU000000SMN3 STRUCT.MONIT.SYSCDIS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.12.2021 The instrument RJP AU000000SMN3 STRUCT.MONIT.SYSCDIS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,41 € 0,402 € 0,008 € +1,99% 29.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000SMN3 A0B7DS 0,60 € 0,22 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Hamburg 0,41 € +1,99%  29.11.21
Frankfurt 0,41 € +1,49%  29.11.21
  = Realtime
