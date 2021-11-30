Das Instrument RJP AU000000SMN3 STRUCT.MONIT.SYSCDIS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.12.2021 The instrument RJP AU000000SMN3 STRUCT.MONIT.SYSCDIS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.12.2021