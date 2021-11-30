Das Instrument DE000HVB61W0 HVB EXP.CL 01.12.25 Bayer WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.11.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB61W0 HVB EXP.CL 01.12.25 Bayer WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.11.2021: WARUN_04