Das Instrument DE000HVB61U4 HVB EXP.CL 01.12.25 BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.11.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB61U4 HVB EXP.CL 01.12.25 BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.11.2021: WARUN_04